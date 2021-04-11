How to Watch Rays vs. Yankees on April 11, 2021 Live Online: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

When: Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun

Stream: Watch with subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Tampa it is on Bally Sports Sun (formerly Fox Sports Sun], which are only available to stream with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry YES Network and Bally Sports Sun – this is your only option to stream Yankees and Rays games all season long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

The Yankees are hoping that Jordan Montgomery will end their struggles against the Rays. While Brent Honeywell Jr. will start for Tampa looking for the sweep.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option