How to Watch Rays vs. Yankees on April 11, 2021 Live Online: Streaming/TV Options
On Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees
- When: Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT
- TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun
- Stream: Watch with
In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Tampa it is on Bally Sports Sun (formerly Fox Sports Sun], which are only available to stream with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry YES Network and Bally Sports Sun – this is your only option to stream Yankees and Rays games all season long.
The Yankees are hoping that Jordan Montgomery will end their struggles against the Rays. While Brent Honeywell Jr. will start for Tampa looking for the sweep.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV.
