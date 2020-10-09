How to Live Stream ALDS Game 5 Rays vs. Yankees For Free Without Cable

On Friday, October 9, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

After taking the opening game, the Yankees dropped Game 2 and 3, but had a big Game 4 victory to force a deciding Game 5. Returning to the mound is their ace Gerrit Cole, facing Tyler Glasnow, both who are pitching on short rest.

The Yankees will need the long ball from power hitters Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and AL HR leader Luke Voit. The Rays win with great defense and pitching, but will look from power in the middle of the order from Brandon Lowe.

