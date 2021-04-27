How to Watch Athletics vs. Rays Live Stream on April 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Tampa Bay and Oakland will face off on Tuesday.

The Rays are 4-7 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has hit 24 home runs as a team this season. Mike Zunino leads them with four while slugging .511.

The Athletics have gone 7-2 away from home. Oakland has hit 29 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Matt Olson leads the team with six, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 2-1. Sean Manaea recorded his third victory and Sean Murphy went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Oakland. Rich Hill took his first loss for Tampa Bay.