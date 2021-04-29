How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays Streaming Live Online on April 29, 2021: TV Channels

On Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Athletics: Chris Bassitt (2-2, 4.13 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tampa Bay heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Tyler Glasnow. Glasnow threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts against Oakland.

The Rays are 6-7 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has a collective batting average of .230 this season, led by Joey Wendle with an average of .316.

The Athletics are 7-4 on the road. Oakland has hit 30 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Matt Olson leads the team with six, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

The Rays won the last meeting 2-0. Tyler Glasnow secured his third victory and Mike Zunino went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Cole Irvin took his third loss for Oakland.