How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on August 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 2, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (9-5, 3.81 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Rays: Michael Wacha (2-2, 4.79 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -162, Mariners +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Seattle will meet on Monday.

The Rays are 34-20 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has slugged .406 this season. Tommy Hunter leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Mariners are 23-27 in road games. Seattle is hitting a collective .220 this season, led by Ty France with an average of .272.

The Mariners won the last meeting 6-2. Rafael Montero earned his fifth victory and Shed Long went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Seattle. Diego Castillo registered his fourth loss for Tampa Bay.

Live TV Streaming Option