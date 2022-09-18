MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on September 18, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays and Rangers meet with series tied 1-1

Texas Rangers (63-82, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (81-64, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-8, 4.71 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (8-4, 2.41 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -196, Rangers +164; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Tampa Bay is 48-25 at home and 81-64 overall. The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.34.

Texas has a 63-82 record overall and a 33-41 record in road games. The Rangers have hit 179 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz is sixth on the Rays with a .293 batting average, and has 32 doubles, nine home runs, 76 walks and 54 RBI. Wander Franco is 10-for-36 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

Nate Lowe has 24 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 71 RBI for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 9-for-29 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rangers: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Nick Solak: day-to-day (foot), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)