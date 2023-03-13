How to Watch USA vs. Canada in World Baseball Classic Live For Free Without Cable

Bring on the World Baseball Classic’s American rivalry! Watch Team USA take on Team Canada on Monday, March 13 exclusively on FS1, and you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch Team USA vs Team Canada WBC

When: Monday, March 13 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Monday, March 13 at 10:00 p.m. ET TV: FS1

Stream: FS1

Streaming Options

About Team USA vs Team Canada

The World Baseball Classic is a hardball lover’s dream. It’s a tournament featuring national teams from around the globe, competing against each other for national pride.

After Sunday’s loss against Mexico, Team USA’s record is 1-1 as it goes up against Canada. This means that USA must win if they want to advance to the next phase. And Canada has already won a game against Great Britain in a pretty substantial blow making one wonder if Canada is that good or if Great Britain is really that bad.

Either way, the game is important to both teams to secure their spot.

Check out the full roster of Team USA players below!

C J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

C Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Higashioka, New York Yankees

1B Pete Alonso, New York Mets

1B Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

2B Jeff McNeil, New York Mets

3B Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

3B Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

SS Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox

SS Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

OF Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles

OF Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

OF Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

OF Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

RP Jason Adam, Tampa Bay Rays

RP Daniel Bard, Colorado Rockies

RP David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates

RP Kendall Graveman, Chicago White Sox

RP Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros

RP Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers

RP Adam Ottavino, New York Mets

RP Brooks Raley, New York Mets

SP Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals

SP Kyle Freeland, Colorado Rockies

SP Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox

SP Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals

SP Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks

SP Nick Martinez, San Diego Padres

SP Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals

