How to Watch USA vs. Canada in World Baseball Classic Live For Free Without Cable
Bring on the World Baseball Classic’s American rivalry! Watch Team USA take on Team Canada on Monday, March 13 exclusively on FS1, and you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch Team USA vs Team Canada WBC
- When: Monday, March 13 at 10:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
Other Ways to Stream Team USA vs Team Canada
While DIRECTV STREAM will give you a free-option and has the most channels, FS1 is carried on five of the six live tv streaming services:
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$64.99
|FS1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
-
Fubo is offering a 7-day free trial
-
Sling is the cheapest option
-
Hulu Live TV
About Team USA vs Team Canada
The World Baseball Classic is a hardball lover’s dream. It’s a tournament featuring national teams from around the globe, competing against each other for national pride.
After Sunday’s loss against Mexico, Team USA’s record is 1-1 as it goes up against Canada. This means that USA must win if they want to advance to the next phase. And Canada has already won a game against Great Britain in a pretty substantial blow making one wonder if Canada is that good or if Great Britain is really that bad.
Either way, the game is important to both teams to secure their spot.
Check out the full roster of Team USA players below!
- C J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies
- C Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Kyle Higashioka, New York Yankees
- 1B Pete Alonso, New York Mets
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals
- 2B Jeff McNeil, New York Mets
- 3B Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
- 3B Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
- SS Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox
- SS Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies
- OF Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
- OF Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles
- OF Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
- OF Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros
- OF Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies
- RP Jason Adam, Tampa Bay Rays
- RP Daniel Bard, Colorado Rockies
- RP David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates
- RP Kendall Graveman, Chicago White Sox
- RP Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros
- RP Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers
- RP Adam Ottavino, New York Mets
- RP Brooks Raley, New York Mets
- SP Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals
- SP Kyle Freeland, Colorado Rockies
- SP Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox
- SP Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals
- SP Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks
- SP Nick Martinez, San Diego Padres
- SP Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals
How to Stream Team USA vs Team Canada on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Just two of these providers allow you to watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Team USA using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.
