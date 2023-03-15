How to Watch ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

After a long, dark winter of doing nothing but believing, there’s finally light at the end of the tunnel for “Ted Lasso” fans. Apple TV+’s flagship show is returning for its third ( and final? ) season on the service on Wednesday, March 15. Nate is gone, and the team needs Coach Lasso to be a strong pillar to rally around. Has he saved the best for last? You can watch Ted Lasso: Season 3 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Premiere

In the 12-episode third season of “Ted Lasso,” the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rebecca’s insufferable ex-husband Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt).

Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Premiere Schedule

Apple TV+ will be airing ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Premiere on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Episode 1 : Wednesday, March 15, 2023

: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Episode 2 : Wednesday, March 22, 2023

: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Episode 3 : Wednesday, March 29, 2023

: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Episode 4 : Wednesday, April 5, 2023

: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Episode 5 : Wednesday, April 12, 2023

: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Episode 6 : Wednesday, April 19, 2023

: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Episode 7 : Wednesday, April 26, 2023

: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Episode 8 : Wednesday, May 3, 2023

: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Episode 9 : Wednesday, May 10, 2023

: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Episode 10 : Wednesday, May 17, 2023

: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Episode 11 : Wednesday, May 24, 2023

: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Episode 12: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Premiere Trailer