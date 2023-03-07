‘Ted Lasso’ Star Open to Spin-Offs; Is Apple TV+ Pivoting to Franchise Focus Like Other Streamers?

The premiere of the third season of “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+ is just over a week away. Series co-creator Bill Lawrence has stated more than once that the series was always planned as a three-season story, but fans aren’t ready for the journey to end.

Unfortunately, it is looking more and more likely that they will have to come to terms with that eventuality, at least according to series star and creator Jason Sudekis. In an interview with Deadline, Sudekis confirmed that the series-long story arcs are wrapped up nicely by the Season 3 plot, though he’s thankful for the outpouring of support from fans who want to keep the show going.

“This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell,” he said. “The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet — that being Season 3 — it’s flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need any more, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”

Speaking in the context of appearing as the character in possible spin-off series, Sudekis sounded hopeful that something could be worked out. Spin-off discussions have gone on surrounding the show, according to Deadline, as the large ensemble cast of “Ted Lasso” lends itself to a number of different possibilities in that regard.

“Yeah, I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks … to get to watch the further telling of these stories,” Sudekis said. “Again, I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely.”

Lawrence has also made comments in recent weeks that make it sound as if he’s open to the possibility of spin-offs, even if the original “Lasso” ends with its current season. During a recent podcast appearance, Lawrence said, “This story is going to be over [in Season 3], regardless, even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on.”

If Apple decided to develop a new series based on “Ted Lasso” characters, it would be right in line with other big production houses in Hollywood that are choosing to develop additional series based on beloved IPs. Disney is leaning further into its franchises, as is Warner Bros. Discovery. Paramount turned down a $3 billion offer for the premium cable channel/streaming service SHOWTIME because it felt its plan to develop multiple spin-offs from “Dexter” and “Billions” would be worth more money in the long term.

Apple clearly still has good working relationships with Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, who plays the lovable and irascible Roy Kent on “Ted Lasso.” Lawrence and Goldstein are part of the creative team behind “Shrinking,” one of the newest comedies at Apple TV+, so it’s likely they’d at least be open to working with Apple on more “Ted Lasso”-based shows if they had a solid idea.

Right now, the idea of “Ted Lasso” spin-offs is just a series of “ifs” and “maybes.” But all it takes is one meeting between Apple executives and Lawrence’s team to get the (soccer) ball rolling, and with more production studios trying to harness the power of their franchises, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Sudekis don the push-broom mustache and trademark Lasso grin once again; but until an announcement makes things official, all that’s left for fans to do is “Believe.”