How to Watch ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Live For Free Without Cable

Turtle power is coming to Paramount+ this week! “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is coming to Paramount’s streaming service on Tuesday, Sept. 19, just one day later than The Streamable predicted it would be available. Critics have praised the film as the best “TMNT” project in years, and you can watch it with a Subscription to Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

When: Available starting Tuesday, Sept. 19

Available starting Tuesday, Sept. 19

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Paramount Plus.

About ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have protected New York from the shadows for long enough. Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello are ready to step into the light and receive the accolades they feel they deserve after so much crime-fighting, and with the help of their friend April O’Neil, they expose a new and dangerous crime syndicate that threatens the peace of the city.

Unfortunately, this syndicate is unlike anything the turtles have ever dealt with before. Soon, they’re overwhelmed by an army of mutants who may be unstoppable, and even the wisdom of Master Splinter won’t be enough to help bring them down. “TMNT: Mutant Mayhem” stars Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, and many more. The film comes from the pen of Seth Rogen, so fans can be sure it will be packed with humor and action alike.

Can You Stream ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ For Free?

Yes! Paramount+ always offers a seven-day free trial to new customers, and for a limited time users can sign up with promo code Lioness to extend that trial to a full month!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ on Paramount+?

Paramount Plus is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

