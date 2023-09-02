 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ABC College Football
Tennessee Volunteers Virginia Cavaliers

How to Watch Virginia vs. Tennessee 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

Mike Nelson

As if the Volunteer Stadium wasn’t big enough, the Vols are headed to Nashville to play their opening game at Nissan Stadium. You can find the game kicking off on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT with the #12 team in the nation (Tennessee Volunteers) facing the Virginia Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Virginia Cavaliers

The Tennessee vs. Virginia game will be streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. However, in certain markets, like Knoxville and Nashville where a transmission dispute is happening with Nexstar-owned channels, we suggest streaming ABC on Hulu Live TV or Fubo.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Virginia on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Virginia game on ABC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. If you live in Tennessee, however, you may want to go with another option. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Virginia on Fubo?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Virginia game on ABC with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Virginia on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Virginia game on ABC with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Virginia on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Virginia game on ABC with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Virginia on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Virginia game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Virginia on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Virginia game on the streaming service.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
ABC--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ABC + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Virginia vs. Tennessee Game Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.