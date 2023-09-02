How to Watch Virginia vs. Tennessee 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

As if the Volunteer Stadium wasn’t big enough, the Vols are headed to Nashville to play their opening game at Nissan Stadium. You can find the game kicking off on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT with the #12 team in the nation (Tennessee Volunteers) facing the Virginia Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Virginia Cavaliers

When : Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT

: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT Location : Nissan Stadium | Nashville TN

: Nissan Stadium | Nashville TN TV Channel : ABC

: ABC Where to Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

The Tennessee vs. Virginia game will be streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. However, in certain markets, like Knoxville and Nashville where a transmission dispute is happening with Nexstar-owned channels, we suggest streaming ABC on Hulu Live TV or Fubo.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Virginia on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Virginia game on ABC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. If you live in Tennessee, however, you may want to go with another option. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Virginia on Fubo?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Virginia game on ABC with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Virginia on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Virginia game on ABC with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Virginia on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Virginia game on ABC with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Virginia on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Virginia game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Virginia on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Virginia game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Services