How to Watch Texas A&M vs New Mexico Football Game Live Without Cable

College Station is getting ready for kickoff weekend. The #23 Texas A&M Aggies face the New Mexico Lobos from Kyle Field on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas A&M Aggies vs. New Mexico Lobos

When : Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT

: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT TV Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

While the Texas A&M vs. New Mexico game will be streaming on ESPN (which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM), you can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and Fubo. Look below to read more about your options.

About the Texas A&M vs NM Lobos Game:

The Aggies are aiming to recover from a disappointing season, and their head coach, Jimbo Fisher, has brought in Bobby Petrino as the offensive coordinator to strengthen their offense. The Lobos, under coach Danny Gonzales, are also seeking improvement after a string of underwhelming seasons.

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith will be returning after an impressive 2022 season and injury. Other players to watch include New Mexico’s graduate transfer quarterback Dylan Hopkins and Texas A&M’s sophomore QB Conner Weigman, who was named the starter for the opener.

This will be the fifth meeting in College Station between the two teams, but the Aggies have always dominated the past encounters.

How to watch the 2023 Texas A&M vs New Mexico Game

Because the Aggies and the Lobos game is airing on ESPN, there are a lot of options to pick from. We’ve ranked those below in order of cheapest to most expensive for this single game, but you may want to to consider the Texas A&M Football Schedule before committing to one over another.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. New Mexico on DIRECTV STREAM?

First on the list is DIRECTV. You can watch the Texas A&M vs. New Mexico game on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. New Mexico on Fubo?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. New Mexico game on ESPN with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. New Mexico on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. New Mexico game on ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. New Mexico on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. New Mexico game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. New Mexico on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. New Mexico game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. New Mexico on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Texas A&M vs. New Mexico game on the streaming service.