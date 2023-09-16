How to Watch UL-Monroe vs. Texas A&M 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

After losing to the Miami Hurricanes last week, the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies will look to right the ship before opening up SEC play next weekend as they host the undefeated UL-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. ET. UL-Monroe opened its season with a win over Army, but will be taking a step up in competition this weekend as Jimbo Fisher’s team has College Football Playoff aspirations. You can catch the game on the SEC Network, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies vs. UL-Monroe Warhawks

When: Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Location: Kyle Field | 161 Wellborn Rd, College Station, TX 77840

Kyle Field | 161 Wellborn Rd, College Station, TX 77840 TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stream: Watch with 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Texas A&M vs. UL-Monroe Game?

The Texas A&M vs. UL-Monroe game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream SEC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. UL-Monroe on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. UL-Monroe game on SEC Networkwith a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. UL-Monroe on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. UL-Monroe game on SEC Network with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. UL-Monroe on Fubo?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. UL-Monroe game on SEC Network with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. UL-Monroe on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. UL-Monroe game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. UL-Monroe on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Texas A&M vs. UL-Monroe game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Texas A&M vs. UL-Monroe on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas A&M vs. UL-Monroe game on the streaming service.