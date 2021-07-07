How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online Without Cable on July 7, 2021: TV Channels

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (5-5, 3.55 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Rangers: Kyle Gibson (6-0, 1.98 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -150, Tigers +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Detroit will face off on Wednesday.

The Rangers are 21-22 on their home turf. Texas has hit 103 home runs as a team this season. Adolis Garcia leads them with 21, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.

The Tigers have gone 18-25 away from home. Detroit hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .306 this season, led by Jeimer Candelario with a mark of .353.

The Rangers won the last meeting 10-5. John King notched his seventh victory and John Hicks went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Texas. Daniel Norris took his third loss for Detroit.

