How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on August 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Friday, August 26, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Rangers host the Tigers in first of 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (48-77, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (57-67, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (3-7, 4.03 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (5-8, 4.66 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -164, Tigers +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

Texas is 27-34 at home and 57-67 overall. The Rangers have a 23-51 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Detroit has a 20-42 record on the road and a 48-77 record overall. The Tigers have a 35-18 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 26 home runs, 49 walks and 64 RBI while hitting .257 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 16-for-43 with a triple, four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez leads the Tigers with 37 extra base hits (24 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs). Kerry Carpenter is 5-for-21 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .267 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Rangers: Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (back), Jonathan Schoop: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)