How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on August 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 27, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

In Dallas the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (6-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Rangers: Glenn Otto (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Rangers +180, Astros -220; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Houston will play on Friday.

The Rangers are 28-34 in home games in 2020. Texas is hitting a collective batting average of .226 this season, led by Isiah Kiner-Falefa with an average of .265.

The Astros are 34-27 on the road. Houston has a collective on-base percentage of .336, led by Yuli Gurriel with a mark of .382.

The Astros won the last meeting 3-1. Zack Greinke earned his 10th victory and Abraham Toro went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Houston. Dennis Santana registered his first loss for Texas.