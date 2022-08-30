How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on August 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

In Dallas and Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Astros visit the Rangers to begin 2-game series

Houston Astros (82-47, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (58-69, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (13-4, 2.65 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 142 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.19 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -175, Rangers +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros on Tuesday to start a two-game series.

Texas has a 28-36 record at home and a 58-69 record overall. The Rangers have a 24-53 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Houston is 82-47 overall and 39-27 on the road. Astros hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the 15th time these teams square off this season. The Astros hold a 10-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 17 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 67 RBI for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 18-for-43 with a triple, six home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 24 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 82 RBI for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 14-for-36 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .284 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Astros: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Astros: Justin Verlander: day-to-day (calf), Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (hand), Ryan Pressly: 15-Day IL (neck), Chas McCormick: day-to-day (finger), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)