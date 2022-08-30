 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on August 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

In Dallas and Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Game Preview: Astros visit the Rangers to begin 2-game series

Houston Astros (82-47, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (58-69, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (13-4, 2.65 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 142 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.19 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -175, Rangers +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros on Tuesday to start a two-game series.

Texas has a 28-36 record at home and a 58-69 record overall. The Rangers have a 24-53 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Houston is 82-47 overall and 39-27 on the road. Astros hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the 15th time these teams square off this season. The Astros hold a 10-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 17 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 67 RBI for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 18-for-43 with a triple, six home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 24 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 82 RBI for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 14-for-36 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .284 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Astros: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Astros: Justin Verlander: day-to-day (calf), Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (hand), Ryan Pressly: 15-Day IL (neck), Chas McCormick: day-to-day (finger), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.