MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream on April 28, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on KCOP, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Dallas the game is streaming on KCOP, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on KCOP, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.