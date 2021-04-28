 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream on April 28, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on KCOP, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Dallas the game is streaming on KCOP, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on KCOP, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
KCOP----
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: KCOP + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: KCOP + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: KCOP + 31 Top Cable Channels

