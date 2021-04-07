TV Guide: Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream No Cable on April 7, 2021
On Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- When: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Southwest – this is your only option to stream Rangers games on your local RSN all year long.
If you are a Jays fan in the U.S., you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.
