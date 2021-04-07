TV Guide: Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream No Cable on April 7, 2021

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Southwest – this is your only option to stream Rangers games on your local RSN all year long.

Limited Time Deal: Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “Get The Deal” below to activate the promotion

Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back thestreamable.com

If you are a Jays fan in the U.S., you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Live TV Streaming Option