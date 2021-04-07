 Skip to Content
The Streamable
TV Guide: Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream No Cable on April 7, 2021

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT, the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Southwest – this is your only option to stream Rangers games on your local RSN all year long.

If you are a Jays fan in the U.S., you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

