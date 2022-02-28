How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas Game Live Online on February 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #20 Texas Longhorns face the #10 Baylor Bears from Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears

When: Monday, February 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Baylor vs. Texas Game Preview: No. 10 Baylor visits No. 20 Texas following Allen's 26-point performance

Baylor Bears (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (21-8, 10-6 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Texas takes on the No. 10 Baylor Bears after Timmy Allen scored 26 points in Texas’ 82-81 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Longhorns are 16-2 on their home court. Texas has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears have gone 12-4 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor is fourth in the Big 12 giving up 63.3 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bears won the last matchup 80-63 on Feb. 12. Adam Flagler scored 20 points to help lead the Bears to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Jones is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 11.1 points. Allen is shooting 52.6% and averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Flagler is shooting 44.7% and averaging 13.7 points for the Bears. James Akinjo is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.