How to Watch Rice vs. Texas 2023 College Football Game Live Without Cable

They say everything’s bigger and Texas, and this will be a mighty big college football season in the Lonestar state as the No. 11 Texas Longhorns play one final season as a member of the Big 12 conference before departing for the SEC at season’s end. They open their campaign on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET as they face in-state foe the Rice Owls from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Rice Owls

Watch Texas vs. Rice Get 50% Off sling.com/college-football Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

The Texas vs. Rice game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream Fox on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Texas vs. Rice on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Rice game on Fox with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Rice on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Texas vs. Rice game on Fox with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Texas vs. Rice on Fubo?

You can watch the Texas vs. Rice game on Fox with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Rice on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Rice game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Texas vs. Rice on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Rice game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Texas vs. Rice Live Stream