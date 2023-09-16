How to Watch Wyoming vs. Texas 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

Last week, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns pulled off arguably the biggest win of the college football season thus far when they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. UT is looking to avoid a letdown game as they welcome the always game Wyoming Cowboys to DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. The Cowboys have already beaten one Big 12 team from Texas this season as they opened up the 2023 campaign with a thrilling 35-33 victory of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Catch all of the action exclusively on the Longhorn Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

When: Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Location: Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium | 2139 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78712

Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium | 2139 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78712 TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Stream: Watch with 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Watch Texas vs. Wyoming

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Texas and Wyoming Game?

The Texas vs. Wyoming game will be streaming on Longhorn Network, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream SEC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Texas vs. Wyoming on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Wyoming game on Longhorn Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Wyoming on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Texas vs. Wyoming game on Longhorn Network with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream

Can you stream Texas vs. Wyoming on Fubo?

Unfortunately, Fubo doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Wyoming game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Wyoming on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Wyoming game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com

Can you stream Texas vs. Wyoming on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Wyoming game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Wyoming on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Wyoming game on the streaming service.