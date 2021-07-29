 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2021 NBA Draft Live Online for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The next generation of NBA stars is set to join their new teams during the 2021 NBA Draft. Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State is projected to be the top overall pick to the Detroit Pistons, but there’s always a surprise or two come draft time. Find out Thursday night at 8 PM ET, live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn on ABC and ESPN, with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2021 NBA Draft Without Cable

  • When: Thursday, July 29 at 8 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (first round only), ESPN (first and second rounds)
  • Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The last time Detroit was this high in the lottery, they famously selected Serbian PF Darko Milicic over guys like Carmelo Anthony, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh. Will Cunningham absolve the Pistons of their ‘03 mishap? Or will another player, like Jalen Green or Evan Mobley, take the top overall spot?

How to Stream the 2021 NBA Draft for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 NBA Draft using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ABC---
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

2021 NBA Mock Draft

2021 NBA Draft Order

Here’s the current draft order, barring any trades:

SELECTION First Round
1 Detroit Pistons
2 Houston Rockets
3 Cleveland Cavaliers
4 Toronto Raptors
5 Orlando Magic
6 Oklahoma City Thunder
7 Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota)
8 Orlando Magic (via Chicago)
9 Sacramento Kings
10 New Orleans Pelicans
11 Charlotte Hornets
12 San Antonio Spurs
13 Indiana Pacers
14 Golden State Warriors
15 Washington Wizards
16 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston)
17 Memphis Grizzlies
18 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami)
19 New York Knicks
20 Atlanta Hawks
21 New York Knicks (via Dallas)
22 Los Angeles Lakers
23 Houston Rockets (via Portland)
24 Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee)
25 Los Angeles Clippers
26 Denver Nuggets
27 Brooklyn Nets
28 Philadelphia 76ers
29 Phoenix Suns
30 Utah Jazz
SELECTION Second Round
31 Milwaukee Bucks (via Houston)
32 New York Knicks (via Detroit)
33 Orlando Magic
34 Oklahoma City Thunder
35 New Orleans Pelicans (via Cleveland)
36 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Minnesota)
37 Detroit Pistons (via Toronto)
38 Chicago Bulls
39 Sacramento Kings
40 New Orleans Pelicans
41 San Antonio Spurs
42 Detroit Pistons (via Charlotte)
43 New Orleans Pelicans (via Washington)
44 Brooklyn Nets (via Indiana)
45 Boston Celtics
46 Toronto Raptors (via Memphis)
47 Toronto Raptors (via Golden State)
48 Atlanta Hawks (via Miami)
49 Brooklyn Nets (via Atlanta)
50 Philadelphia 76ers (via New York)
51 Memphis Grizzlies (via Portland)
52 Detroit Pistons (via Los Angeles Lakers)
53 New Orleans Pelicans (via Dallas)
54 Indiana Pacers (via Milwaukee)
55 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver)
56 Charlotte Hornets (via Los Angeles Clippers)
57 Charlotte Hornets (via Brooklyn)
58 New York Knicks (via Philadelphia)
59 Brooklyn Nets (via Phoenix)
60 Indiana Pacers (via Utah)
