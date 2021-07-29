How to Watch the 2021 NBA Draft Live Online for Free Without Cable
The next generation of NBA stars is set to join their new teams during the 2021 NBA Draft. Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State is projected to be the top overall pick to the Detroit Pistons, but there’s always a surprise or two come draft time. Find out Thursday night at 8 PM ET, live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn on ABC and ESPN, with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
- When: Thursday, July 29 at 8 PM ET
- TV: ABC (first round only), ESPN (first and second rounds)
- Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
The last time Detroit was this high in the lottery, they famously selected Serbian PF Darko Milicic over guys like Carmelo Anthony, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh. Will Cunningham absolve the Pistons of their ‘03 mishap? Or will another player, like Jalen Green or Evan Mobley, take the top overall spot?
How to Stream the 2021 NBA Draft for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 NBA Draft using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.
2021 NBA Draft Order
Here’s the current draft order, barring any trades:
|SELECTION
|First Round
|1
|Detroit Pistons
|2
|Houston Rockets
|3
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|4
|Toronto Raptors
|5
|Orlando Magic
|6
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|7
|Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota)
|8
|Orlando Magic (via Chicago)
|9
|Sacramento Kings
|10
|New Orleans Pelicans
|11
|Charlotte Hornets
|12
|San Antonio Spurs
|13
|Indiana Pacers
|14
|Golden State Warriors
|15
|Washington Wizards
|16
|Oklahoma City Thunder (via Boston)
|17
|Memphis Grizzlies
|18
|Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami)
|19
|New York Knicks
|20
|Atlanta Hawks
|21
|New York Knicks (via Dallas)
|22
|Los Angeles Lakers
|23
|Houston Rockets (via Portland)
|24
|Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee)
|25
|Los Angeles Clippers
|26
|Denver Nuggets
|27
|Brooklyn Nets
|28
|Philadelphia 76ers
|29
|Phoenix Suns
|30
|Utah Jazz
|SELECTION
|Second Round
|31
|Milwaukee Bucks (via Houston)
|32
|New York Knicks (via Detroit)
|33
|Orlando Magic
|34
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|35
|New Orleans Pelicans (via Cleveland)
|36
|Oklahoma City Thunder (via Minnesota)
|37
|Detroit Pistons (via Toronto)
|38
|Chicago Bulls
|39
|Sacramento Kings
|40
|New Orleans Pelicans
|41
|San Antonio Spurs
|42
|Detroit Pistons (via Charlotte)
|43
|New Orleans Pelicans (via Washington)
|44
|Brooklyn Nets (via Indiana)
|45
|Boston Celtics
|46
|Toronto Raptors (via Memphis)
|47
|Toronto Raptors (via Golden State)
|48
|Atlanta Hawks (via Miami)
|49
|Brooklyn Nets (via Atlanta)
|50
|Philadelphia 76ers (via New York)
|51
|Memphis Grizzlies (via Portland)
|52
|Detroit Pistons (via Los Angeles Lakers)
|53
|New Orleans Pelicans (via Dallas)
|54
|Indiana Pacers (via Milwaukee)
|55
|Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver)
|56
|Charlotte Hornets (via Los Angeles Clippers)
|57
|Charlotte Hornets (via Brooklyn)
|58
|New York Knicks (via Philadelphia)
|59
|Brooklyn Nets (via Phoenix)
|60
|Indiana Pacers (via Utah)