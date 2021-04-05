How to Watch the 2021 NCAA Men’s National Championship Game on April 5 Live For Free Without Cable

It’s time to bring this dance to a close. Two teams, one dream — who will be the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Champion? The Baylor Bears and Gonzaga Bulldogs vanquished their foes in the Final Four, and now look to win one more game and achieve basketball immortality.

How the Watch the NCAA Men’s National Championship Game

When: Monday, April 5 at 9PM EST

TV: CBS

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

These two teams have had wild runs to the national championship game. Baylor breezed past Houston in its Final Four Game, beating the Cougars 78-59. In their prior games, the Bears defeated Hartford, Wisconsin, Villanova, and Arkansas. Now all that stands between them and the NCAA Championship are the undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Gonzaga kept its undefeated streak alive after a wild buzzer beater finish in overtime against the 11-seed UCLA Bruins. Only 7 teams have completed an undefeated season with a national title, none since the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers. Gonzaga breezed past Norfolk State, Oklahoma, Creighton, and USC prior to the all-timer with UCLA.

Currently, the undefeated Zags look to be the slight favorite in the matchup. PointsBet has Gonzaga at -200 moneyline versus Baylor at +170. The sportsbooks also predict a high-scoring affair, with over/under totals hovering around 160.