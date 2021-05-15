How to Watch the 2021 Preakness Stakes For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile on May 15

Following his now-controversial win of the Kentucky Derby, thoroughbred owner Bob Baffert’s Medina Spirit will take a shot at the second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown at the 146th Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 15.

The race, run at the famed Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, returns to its traditional third Saturday of May timeframe after last year’s race, which was run on October 20 last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As with all three races in the Triple Crown, the Preakness will be available to viewers on NBC, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock.

How to Watch 2021 Preakness Stakes

When: Saturday, May 15, at 5 pm ET

TV: NBC, NBCSports app, Peacock

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

You can watch it live with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

The race is run over a 1 3/16 mile-long dirt course, and while last year, only owners and trainers were allowed into Pimlico to watch the event, race organizers said about 10,000 spectators will be admitted this year, while still adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols.

The Preakness Stakes is generally referred to as the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, which is tied to the blanket of the flowers — Maryland’s state flower — that is draped over the winning horse, much as a blanket of roses is draped over the winner of the Kentucky Derby.

Here are the announced post positions for the horses entered in the Preakness Stakes, along with published odds:

Ram, 30-1 Keepmeinmind, 15-1 Medina Spirit, 9-5 Crowded Trade, 10-1 Midnight Bourbon, 5-1 Rombauer, 12-1 France Go de Ina, 20-1 Unbridled Honor, 15-1 Risk Taking, 15-1 Concert Tour, 5-2

Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby victory came under a shadow of controversy after failing a post-race drug test. Pimlico Race Course officials agreed to permit the colt’s entry into the Preakness, provided he undergoes drug testing, a medical review, and monitoring prior to the race.

Should the horse that won the Kentucky Derby go on to win the Preakness, immediate speculation turns to whether or not that horse can win the upcoming Belmont Stakes, that takes place two weeks later in Belmont, N.Y., to complete the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing — a feat only accomplished by 13 horses since 1919. The last horse to do so was Justify in 2018.

You can stream the 2021 Preakness Stakes with a 7 day free trial of fuboTV, Hulu, or Peacock.