How to Watch the 2021 UEFA Europa League Semifinals on April 29 Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

UEFA’s Europa tournament is in the semifinals and features some huge names in the world of global soccer. Manchester United and Roma battle in the first set of games, while Villarreal and Arsenal duke it out in the second set of games. The winners will play to see who gets some hardware this season — and who leaves empty-handed.

How to Watch the 2021 UEFA Europa League Semifinals

Paramount+ is the exclusive streaming home of the Europa League, thanks to a huge rights deal struck up by ViacomCBS and UEFA when CBS All Access rebranded to Paramount+. ViacomCBS already owns the broadcast rights to UEFA Champions League, Europa Conference League, NWSL, Concacaf, Italy’s Serie A, Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, and Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Futbol.

Spanish-speaking viewers (or soccer fans who don’t mind Spanish-speaking commentators) have a television option in TUDN (Manchester United vs. Roma) and Galavision (Villarreal vs. Arsenal). You can watch those channels on fuboTV and AT&T TV.

According to data provided by Mybookie.ag, Man United is the heavy favorite to win the tournament at +100 odds, followed by Arsenal at +270. The two Serie A clubs aren’t getting respect, but the English clubs would be wise to not take their foes lightly — crazier upsets have happened. Still, Man U is likely the most talented team of the bunch and should be the heavy favorite, as they currently sit second in the Premier League standings behind rival and Champions League semi-finalist Manchester City.

You can view the full schedule of Europa League matches below.

Europa League Leg 1 Schedule

Date Match Time
April 29 Manchester United vs. Roma 3:00PM EST
Villarreal vs. Arsenal 3:00PM EST

Europa League Leg 2 Schedule

Date Match Time
May 6 Roma vs. Manchester United 3:00PM EST
Arsenal vs. Villarreal 3:00PM EST
AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
TUDN≥ $94.99-----
Galavision-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TUDN and Galavision + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: TUDN and Galavision + 35 Top Cable Channels

