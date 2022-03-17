How to Watch the First Round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s March Madness Tournament Live for Free Without Cable

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but don’t get confused — it’s not Christmas, it’s March Madness! Sixty-four teams enter (ok, 68 if we’re being completely accurate), but only one will get to cut down the nets and leave as national champion. Will the Baylor Bears repeat? Will another top seed realize their dream? Or will a Cinderella keep the party going past midnight and shock the world with a victory?

Opening round coverage begins Thursday, March 17 and continues on Friday, March 18 on CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV.

March Madness Live is the official digital platform of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. You can link your TV Anywhere credentials to your March Madness Live app and stream all of the madness from your compatible devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, Google Chromecast and select LG Smart TV devices.

Once you have the app downloaded, go to the “Settings” tab, then simply log in using your TV anywhere credentials and enjoy the madness!

If your TV provider does not include CBS, you can supplement your viewing experience with Paramount+, which offers live feeds of your local CBS affiliate as part of its “Premium” plan. There are also plenty of other great movies, shows, and sports to watch with Paramount+ outside of the March Madness tournament.

Just in time for March Madness, Amazon’s Alexa has special features perfect for college basketball fans who want more information. You can ask Alexa the following questions to learn more:

“Alexa, ask March Madness what games are on right now?”

“Alexa, ask March Madness for today’s schedule.”

“Alexa, ask March Madness for today’s tournament news.”

“Alexa, how is my bracket doing?”

And more!

Thursday, March 17

Matchup Time (ET) Network No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan 12:15 p.m. CBS No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State 12:40 p.m. truTV No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis 1:45 p.m. TNT No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State 2 p.m. TBS No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood 2:45 p.m. CBS No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond 3:10 p.m. truTV No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State 4:15 p.m. TNT No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette 4:30 p.m. TBS No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State 6:50 p.m. TNT No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s 7:10 p.m. CBS No. 5 Saint Mary’s (CA) vs. No. 12 TBD 7:20 p.m. TBS No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton 7:27 p.m. truTV No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont 9:20 p.m. TNT No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco 9:40 p.m. CBS No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron 9:50 p.m. TBS No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 TBD 9:57 p.m. truTV

Friday, March 18

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the Men’s NCAA March Madness First Round live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Paramount Plus.

