How to Watch the 2022 Men’s March Madness Tournament Second Round Games Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Second round coverage of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins Saturday, March 19 and continues on Sunday, March 20 on CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV.

How to Watch the Second Round of the NCAA Men’s March Madness Tournament Live for Free Without Cable

How to Stream Using March Madness Live

March Madness Live is the official digital platform of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. You can link your TV Everywhere credentials to your March Madness Live app and stream all of the madness from your compatible devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, Google Chromecast and select LG Smart TV devices.

Once you have the app downloaded, go to the “Settings” tab, then simply log in using your TV anywhere credentials and enjoy the madness!

How to Stream the NCAA March Madness Tournament on Paramount+

If your TV provider does not include CBS, you can supplement your viewing experience with Paramount+, which offers live feeds of your local CBS affiliate as part of its “Premium” plan. There are also plenty of other great movies, shows, and sports to watch with Paramount+ outside of the March Madness tournament.

Using Amazon Alexa During NCAA March Madness

Just in time for March Madness, Amazon’s Alexa has special features perfect for college basketball fans who want more information. You can ask Alexa the following questions to learn more:

  • “Alexa, ask March Madness what games are on right now?”
  • “Alexa, ask March Madness for today’s schedule.”
  • “Alexa, ask March Madness for today’s tournament news.”
  • “Alexa, how is my bracket doing?”
  • And more!

NCAA March Madness Second Round Schedule

Saturday, March 19

Matchup Time (EST) Network
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina 12:10 p.m. CBS
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton 2:40 p.m. CBS
No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan 5:15 p.m. CBS
No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond 6:10 p.m. TNT
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s 7:10 p.m. TBS
No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s 7:45 p.m. CBS
No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State 8:40 p.m. TNT
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis 9:40 p.m. TBS

Sunday, March 20

Times and Networks TBD — Check the NCAA Men's March Madness website for more details.

How to Stream the Men’s NCAA March Madness Second Round for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the Men’s NCAA March Madness Second Round live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Paramount Plus.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$4.99
CBS---$9.99
TBS---
TNT---
truTV--^
$6		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV + 29 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TBS, TNT, and truTV + 21 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV + 29 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 27 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

