How to Watch the 2022 WNBA Finals: Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces Live Without Cable

Two teams remain in the WNBA postseason — the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces. The Sun, led by Jonquel Jones and DeWanna Bonner, look to finally capture a WNBA championship after three failed attempts in the franchise’s history. The Aces bring league MVP and DPOY A’Ja Wilson to the table, who would love to cap off a banner year with a title. The WNBA Finals air on ESPN and ABC starting Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. ET and you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 WNBA Finals Between the Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces

About the WNBA Finals

The best-of-five series, featuring the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun, begins Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. For the first time ever, the entire five-game series will air on either ABC or ESPN. The network’s veteran commentating team features play-by-play voice Ryan Ruocco, analyst and Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo, sideline analyst Andraya Carter and reporter Holly Rowe.

Lead WNBA host LaChina Robinson returns to anchor “WNBA Countdown” coverage of the Finals on-site at the arena for every game; she will be joined by former WNBA head coach Carolyn Peck. Ros Gold-Onwude will also serve as the on-site reporter across ESPN studio shows and platforms.

2022 WNBA Finals Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Program Network Sun, Sept. 11 3 p.m. Game 1: Connecticut at Las Vegas ABC Tue, Sept. 13 9 p.m. Game 2: Connecticut at Las Vegas ESPN Thu, Sept. 15 9 p.m. Game 3: Las Vegas at Connecticut ESPN Sun, Sept. 18 4 p.m. Game 4: Las Vegas at Connecticut (if necessary) ESPN Tue, Sept. 20 9 p.m. Game 5: Connecticut at Las Vegas (if necessary) ESPN

