 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Connecticut Sun Las Vegas Aces
ESPN ABC

How to Watch the 2022 WNBA Finals: Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces Live Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Two teams remain in the WNBA postseason — the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces. The Sun, led by Jonquel Jones and DeWanna Bonner, look to finally capture a WNBA championship after three failed attempts in the franchise’s history. The Aces bring league MVP and DPOY A’Ja Wilson to the table, who would love to cap off a banner year with a title. The WNBA Finals air on ESPN and ABC starting Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. ET and you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 WNBA Finals Between the Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces

About the WNBA Finals

The best-of-five series, featuring the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun, begins Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. For the first time ever, the entire five-game series will air on either ABC or ESPN. The network’s veteran commentating team features play-by-play voice Ryan Ruocco, analyst and Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo, sideline analyst Andraya Carter and reporter Holly Rowe.

Lead WNBA host LaChina Robinson returns to anchor “WNBA Countdown” coverage of the Finals on-site at the arena for every game; she will be joined by former WNBA head coach Carolyn Peck. Ros Gold-Onwude will also serve as the on-site reporter across ESPN studio shows and platforms.

2022 WNBA Finals Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Program Network
Sun, Sept. 11 3 p.m. Game 1: Connecticut at Las Vegas ABC
Tue, Sept. 13 9 p.m. Game 2: Connecticut at Las Vegas ESPN
Thu, Sept. 15 9 p.m. Game 3: Las Vegas at Connecticut ESPN
Sun, Sept. 18 4 p.m. Game 4: Las Vegas at Connecticut (if necessary) ESPN
Tue, Sept. 20 9 p.m. Game 5: Connecticut at Las Vegas (if necessary) ESPN
DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky Semifinal Game Highlights

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.