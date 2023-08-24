How to Watch the 2023 PGA Tour Championship Live Online for Free Without Cable

The PGA’s grand finale takes place this weekend when the PGA Tour Championship tees off from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA. We’ll see the top golfers on the PGA Tour, including Jordan Spieth, Colin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Max Homa, and more, as they try to end the year on a high note. The PGA Tour Championship begins this Thursday, Aug. 24 and continues through Sunday, Aug. 27 on Golf Channel, CBS, ESPN+, and Paramount+. You can watch the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 PGA Tour Championship

About the PGA Tour Championship

You’re not wrong — there are a lot of places to watch this season-ending event. Depending on what services you’re subscribed to, it might make sense to watch with one service over the other. We have assembled all the ways to watch here, letting you choose your own adventure when it comes to watching the PGA Tour Championship.

How to Watch the PGA Tour Championship on GOLF Channel and CBS

If you have cable or a live TV streaming service, you can watch the entire event on GOLF Channel and CBS. Golf Channel will handle the early rounds and less prominent times, while CBS will step in for Saturday primetime and the final round on Sunday.

PGA Tour Championship Broadcast Schedule on GOLF Channel and CBS

How to Watch the PGA Tour Championship on ESPN+

If you have ESPN+, you can stream the event on “PGA Tour Live.” Their coverage begins on Aug. 24 at 11:15 a.m. ET and continues through the final round on Sunday, Aug. 27. With “PGA Tour Live,” you can watch specially curated streams featuring the most interesting groups in the event. On days one and two, this will include top players like Spieth, Morikawa, McIlroy, and others. As the tournament progresses, you’ll see golfers in the lead positions featured here. You can also stream featured holes and see how golfers handle challenging holes like Hole 2 and Hole 3.

PGA Tour Championship Broadcast Schedule on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Action Thursday, Aug. 24 11:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Marquee Group Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka 11:30 a.m. Featured Hole No. 2 11:45 a.m. Featured Groups Jason Day, Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa, Adam Schenk 1 p.m. Featured Groups Jason Day, Sam Burn; Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm; Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka; Max Homa, Lucas Glover Featured Holes No. 2, No. 15, No. 9, No. 17

Note that ESPN+ changes its Marquee and Featured streams each day, but the broadcast times remain the same day after day.

How to Watch the PGA Tour Championship on Paramount+

Paramount+ will only stream the event during CBS’ broadcast windows. You won’t receive any exclusive coverage throughout the event, nor will you be able to stream days one and two. However, if you have Paramount+ and just want to watch the big money rounds, you can do so.

PGA Tour Championship Broadcast Schedule on Paramount+

Date Start Time (ET) Saturday, Aug. 26 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 2-6 p.m.

How to Stream the 2023 PGA Tour Championship for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the PGA Tour Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Paramount Plus, and Sling TV.

What devices can you use to stream the 2023 PGA Tour Championship?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

