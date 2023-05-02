 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 2023 Tony Award Nominations Live for Free Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

Theatre fans around the world will be glued to their TVs, phones, and computers on Tuesday, May 2 as the 2023 Tony Award nominations will be revealed. stage and screen star Lea Michele, currently starring as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s “Funny Girl,” and last year’s winner of the Best Actor in a Musical Tony, “MJ” star Myles Frost will unveil this year’s noms. A handful of the nominees will be announced on CBS while all of the awards will be streamed on YouTube. You can check them out with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Tony Award Nominations

“CBS Mornings” will air the announcements for some of the bigger categories. You can also stream this portion of the nominations announcement on Paramount+ if you subscribe to the ad-free Premium tier. However, the only way to see the full nominations is to watch them on The Tony Awards YouTube Page.

About the 2023 Tony Award Nominations

During the 2022-23 Broadway season, 40 productions opened employing hundreds of performers, creators, and artisans, and on Tuesday, the best of the best will be celebrated as the 76th Annual Tony Award nominations will finally be announced. While still not a completely normal season, Broadway was far closer to its pre-pandemic state this season than it had been in 2021 and 2022.

With that, dozens of stars came to the Main Stem to share their talents, including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Annaleigh Ashford, Sara Bareilles, Paul Bettany, Mike Birbiglia, Rachel Brosnahan, Gabriel Byrne, Jessica Chastain, Jodie Comer, Josh Groban, Corey Hawkins, Sean Hayes, Laura Linney, Audra McDonald, Wendell Pierce, Ben Platt, and John David Washington; and that is just in the leading performance categories.

The 2023 Tony Awards will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, June 11 at 8 p.m. ET and Tony nominee and Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose will serve as host for the second year in a row. Last week, it was also announced that Pluto TV will host “The Tony Awards: Act One” beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. The preshow will include performances and award presentations for a handful of the evening’s creative awards.

What Shows Are Eligible for the 2023 Tony Awards?

Best Play

A Christmas Carol
Ain’t No Mo’
Between Riverside and Crazy
The Collaboration
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Good Night, Oscar
The Kite Runner
Leopoldstadt
Life of Pi
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Pictures from Home
Prima Facie
Summer, 1976
The Thanksgiving Play
Walking with Ghosts

Best Musical

& Juliet
A Beautiful Noise
Almost Famous
Bad Cinderella
Kimberly Akimbo
KPOP
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot

Best Revival of a Play

A Doll’s House
Death of a Salesman
Ohio State Murders
The Piano Lesson
The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

1776
Bob Fosse’s Dancin
Camelot
Into the Woods
Parade
Sweeney Todd

How to the 2023 Tony Award Nominations on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Tony Award Nominations using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Take a Look at the 2022 Tony Winner for Best Musical 'A Strange Loop':

