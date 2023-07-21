How to Watch ‘The Beanie Bubble’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

While Barbie is busy taking over the world, another massive toy phenomenon is also getting its spotlight. The new Apple Original Film “The Beanie Bubble” will head to theaters on July 21, then make its streaming debut just one week later on Apple TV+ . Starring Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, and Geraldine Viswanathan, the dramedy feature film takes an inventive look at how Ty Warner, once a frustrated toy salesman, joined forces with three women and created one of the biggest toy crazes in history. “The Beanie Bubble” will premiere in select theaters on July 21 before it arrives on Apple TV+ globally on Friday, July 28. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About ‘The Beanie Bubble’

Directed by Kristen Gore (“Her,” “Foxcatcher”) and Damian Kulash, Jr. and written by Gore, the inventive behind-the-scenes dramedy takes a look at once-frustrated toy salesman Ty Warner and his work with three unsung women to create the biggest toy craze of the 1990s and maybe history: Beanie Babies.

Zach Galifianakis stars as Warner opposite Elizabeth Banks as Robbie, Sarah Snook as Sheila, and Geraldine Viswanathana as Maya. Kurt Yaeger, Tracey Bonner, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins also support.

“The Beanie Bubble” will arrive to select theaters on Friday, July 21 before it makes its Apple TV+ global streaming debut on Friday, July 28.

Can you watch ‘The Beanie Bubble’ for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘The Beanie Bubble’ on Apple TV+.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Beanie Bubble’?

You can watch Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Beanie Bubble’ Trailer