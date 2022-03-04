How to Watch the Premiere of ‘The Boys: Diabolical’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

When Captain America or Spider-Man take to the streets it’s always great news for the good guys of the world. Punching Hitler in the face and webbing up muggers is the superhero culture that has been long popularized in American media. But what if folks with superpowers were not so altruistic? What if they were irresponsible, egotistical, and altogether terrible human beings? Or what if they were just straight-up babies with laser vision?

“The Boys: Diabolical” consists of eight animated shorts inspired by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book-turned-show, “The Boys” (2019). Set in the same universe, “The Boys: Diabolical” is a hilariously dark take on superheroes that proudly gives them a bad name. Witness the anti-superhero chaos unfold on Friday, March 4th with a 30-Day Free Trial to Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘The Boys: Diabolical’ Premiere

About ‘The Boys: Diabolical’

While the initial draw for “The Boys: Diabolical” is the shock-humor premise, the plot, acting roster, and presentation are equally intriguing. As far as its story is concerned, the eight-episode animated anthology specifically parallels Season 3 of “The Boys.”

It takes place in the same universe and expands on Vought International Corporations’ haphazard attempts to breed superheroes. If super strength and flight can be bottled and sold, what’s to halt the wrong people from getting their hands on it? The results are played for laughs, but at the core of the show is a fundamental criticism of hero culture and a lingering question about power imbalance.

The animation style for “The Boys: Diabolical” is another major selling point. Mirroring the visual cornucopia of “Star Wars: Visions” (2021), each different episode proudly utilizes a radically different style. These can range from Justin Roiland’s cartoon aesthetic, to traditional American superhero animation, to full-on Japanese-style anime.

Executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke also got an all-star voice acting cast, featuring many current and former superhero film stars, like Don Cheadle, Seth Rogen, Awkwafina, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Elisabeth Shue, Aisha Tyler, Kevin Smith, Andy Samberg, Simon Pegg, and more.

The announcement that Simon Pegg had joined the project was especially exciting for fans, who have longed for him to play the role of Hughie. Coming from the “the wonderfully damaged minds” of Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Justin Roiland Ben Bayouth, Garth Ennis, and Simon Racioppa, “The Boys: Diabolical” is one high-octane blitz of a TV show that you won’t want to miss. Watch it on its release date on Friday, March 4th with a 30-Day Free Trial to Amazon Prime Video.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Boys: Diabolical’?

Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV