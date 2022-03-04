 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch the Premiere of ‘The Boys: Diabolical’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeremy Milliner

When Captain America or Spider-Man take to the streets it’s always great news for the good guys of the world. Punching Hitler in the face and webbing up muggers is the superhero culture that has been long popularized in American media. But what if folks with superpowers were not so altruistic? What if they were irresponsible, egotistical, and altogether terrible human beings? Or what if they were just straight-up babies with laser vision?

“The Boys: Diabolical” consists of eight animated shorts inspired by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book-turned-show, “The Boys” (2019). Set in the same universe, “The Boys: Diabolical” is a hilariously dark take on superheroes that proudly gives them a bad name. Witness the anti-superhero chaos unfold on Friday, March 4th with a 30-Day Free Trial to Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘The Boys: Diabolical’ Premiere

About ‘The Boys: Diabolical’

While the initial draw for “The Boys: Diabolical” is the shock-humor premise, the plot, acting roster, and presentation are equally intriguing. As far as its story is concerned, the eight-episode animated anthology specifically parallels Season 3 of “The Boys.”

It takes place in the same universe and expands on Vought International Corporations’ haphazard attempts to breed superheroes. If super strength and flight can be bottled and sold, what’s to halt the wrong people from getting their hands on it? The results are played for laughs, but at the core of the show is a fundamental criticism of hero culture and a lingering question about power imbalance.

The animation style for “The Boys: Diabolical” is another major selling point. Mirroring the visual cornucopia of “Star Wars: Visions” (2021), each different episode proudly utilizes a radically different style. These can range from Justin Roiland’s cartoon aesthetic, to traditional American superhero animation, to full-on Japanese-style anime.

Executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke also got an all-star voice acting cast, featuring many current and former superhero film stars, like Don Cheadle, Seth Rogen, Awkwafina, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Elisabeth Shue, Aisha Tyler, Kevin Smith, Andy Samberg, Simon Pegg, and more.

The announcement that Simon Pegg had joined the project was especially exciting for fans, who have longed for him to play the role of Hughie. Coming from the “the wonderfully damaged minds” of Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Justin Roiland Ben Bayouth, Garth Ennis, and Simon Racioppa, “The Boys: Diabolical” is one high-octane blitz of a TV show that you won’t want to miss. Watch it on its release date on Friday, March 4th with a 30-Day Free Trial to Amazon Prime Video.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Boys: Diabolical’?

Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

30-Day Trial
amazon.com

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Starting in the 2022 season, Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

30-Day Trial
$8.99 / month
amazon.com

Preview for 'The Boys: Diabolical'

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.