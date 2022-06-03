How to Watch ‘The Boys’ Season 3 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Superheroes are seemingly everywhere these days, showing off their incredible powers, buff bodies, and — perhaps most importantly — their incorruptible sense of morals on screens large and small. However, not all super-powered heroes have ethics of steel; case and point “The Boys.” Season 3 of the Amazon Prime Video dark comedy series debuts on Friday, June 3 and you can watch all of the sardonic action with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘The Boys’ Season 3 Premiere on Amazon Prime Video

When: Friday, June 3

TV: Prime Video

About ‘The Boys’

Based on the comic of the same name, “The Boys” tells the story of a misfit gang of vigilantes determined to take down a squad of corrupt superheroes and the organization behind them. The show is as much a dark comedy about the underbelly of the “good guy” trade as it is a commentary on society’s faith in corporations to stick to the rules.

Leading the non-superhuman cast is Karl Urban as William “Billy” Butcher and Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell. Heading up the superheroes is Erin Moriarty as Starlight and Anthony Starr as the intense Homelander.

By the end of Season 2 of "The Boys," the characters had all experienced significant story arcs, with many chapters coming to a close. However, in typical fashion, the last episode featured a surprising coda, teasing exciting new directions for Season 3.

