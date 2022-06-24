 Skip to Content
Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch the ‘Chloe’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Stephen Silver

The latest original series to come to Prime Video is “Chloe,” a psychological thriller created by Alice Seabright and starring Erin Doherty. After debuting in the U.K. last year, the six-episode series is set to launch in the U.S. on Friday, June 24. “Chloe” chronicles how an unhealthy obsession can have dark consequences. All six episodes of the series will be available to stream with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch “Chloe” Series Premiere

About “Chloe”

“Chloe” stars Erin Doherty as Becky, who begins stalking the social media accounts of her childhood friend Chloe (Poppy Gilbert). Jealous of her old friend’s life, Becky soon assumes a fake identity and insinuates herself in Chloe’s life, which reveals some troubling secrets.

“As Becky gets deeper into her con, and Chloe’s inner circle, she risks losing herself completely in the game she is playing,” Amazon said in its announcement of the show.

Other actors in “Chloe” include Pippa Bennett-Warner, Jack Farthing, and Brandon Micheal Hall. The creator, Alice Seabright, previously worked on “Sex Education,” while Doherty was on the Netflix series “The Crown.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Chloe” on Prime Video?

Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Official Trailer for "Chloe"

