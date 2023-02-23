How to Watch ‘The Consultant’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The inimitably unsettling Christoph Waltz is returning to television! Waltz will star in “The Consultant,” a new series coming to Prime Video on Thursday, Feb. 23. Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, the series will give new meaning to the phrase “boss from hell.” Fans of Waltz can’t afford to miss his new role as Regus Patoff as a monstrous, sociopathic ruler of his domain, as he terrorizes employees and engages viewers at the same time. You can watch The Consultant: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About ‘The Consultant’ Series Premiere

Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, the characters and story in this thrilling new series unfold in new and unexpected ways. “The Consultant” is a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee. If you’ve ever had a beef with your own boss, or had questions about your work-life balance, this is the new series for you.

When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, the news is first met with rejoicing. After all, a consultant can only help make a business more profitable, right? But soon the employees begin to experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question…including their lives.

