How to Watch ‘The Immortal’ Premiere Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The Immortal, a spin-off of the Max Original series Gomorrah, was a hit in Italy after its 2019 release. Now, it’s finally available to stream in the U.S. It heads to HBO Max on Thursday, July 29. You can watch it with an HBO Max subscription.

How to Stream The Immortal on HBO Max

When: Available to stream Thursday, July 29

Stream: Watch with HBO Max.

The Immortal follows Naples mobster Ciro Di Marzio (Marco D’Amore) in Riga, Latvia. He transforms a low-level counterfeit scheme into a drug-trafficking venture. Later, he reconnects with his old mentor, Bruno (Salvatore D’Onofrio). Ciro must navigate new gang warfare while working through his own trauma.

Weaving between Ciro’s past as an orphan in Naples’ cruel underworld and his present as a hardened, cunning assassin with nothing left to lose, The Immortal plunges into the cold, dark depths of a world where immortality is just another form of damnation.

The Immortal December 5, 2019

Gomorrah May 6, 2014 Based on Robert Saviano’s bestselling book, this gritty Italian crime drama paints a portrait of the brutal Neapolitan crime organisation the Camorra, as seen through the eyes of Ciro Di Marzo, the obedient and self- confident right-hand man of the clan’s godfather, Pietro Savastano.

