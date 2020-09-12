How to Watch the LA Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Sunday, September 13th, at 4:05 PM ET, the Los Angeles Chargers face the Cincinnati Bengals from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Cincinnati Bengals

You can stream the game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, CBS All Access, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options