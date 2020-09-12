 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch the LA Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, September 13th, at 4:05 PM ET, the Los Angeles Chargers face the Cincinnati Bengals from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Cincinnati Bengals

You can stream the game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, CBS All Access, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T NOWfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeCBS
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign UpFree Trial
$55$60$55$20$30$30$65$5.99
CBS---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $60
Includes: CBS + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $55
Includes: CBS + 26 Top Cable Channels

CBS All Access

Price: $5.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $65
Includes: CBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $55
Includes: CBS + 23 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Chargers @ Cincinnati Bengals Live Stream