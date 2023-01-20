How to Watch ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The gang is back for another rip-roaring fantasy adventure! “The Legend of Vox Machina” is returning to Prime Video on Friday, Jan. 20 for its Season 2 premiere. This animated series features a foul-mouthed party of adventurers as they attempt to accomplish various quests. Each adventure comes with its own failures and triumphs, but the Vox Machina party can always rely on each other! Well… mostly. You can watch The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About 'The Legend of Vox Machina' Season 2 Premiere

“The Legend of Vox Machina” began its life as the animated web series “Critical Role.” “Critical Role” featured a group of voice actors coming together to play a real-life Dungeons and Dragons campaign, and the group named its team of characters “Vox Machina.” Season 1 of “The Legend of Vox Machina” is an animated adaptation of the storyline of Campaign 1 of “Critical Roll,” and Season 2 will follow the second campaign.

After saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again - this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave.

“The Legend of Vox Machina” stars an interesting and eclectic voice cast, including Billy Boyd (“The Lord of the Rings”), Henry Winkler (“Barry”), Cheech Marin (“Up in Smoke”), Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and many others.

'The Legend of Vox Machina' Season 2 Premiere Schedule

Amazon Prime Video will be airing ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ Season 2 Premiere on Friday, January 20, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Friday, February 10, 2023.

Episode 1 : Friday, January 20, 2023

: Friday, January 20, 2023 Episode 2 : Friday, January 20, 2023

: Friday, January 20, 2023 Episode 3 : Friday, January 20, 2023

: Friday, January 20, 2023 Episode 4 : Friday, January 27, 2023

: Friday, January 27, 2023 Episode 5 : Friday, January 27, 2023

: Friday, January 27, 2023 Episode 6 : Friday, January 27, 2023

: Friday, January 27, 2023 Episode 7 : Friday, February 3, 2023

: Friday, February 3, 2023 Episode 8 : Friday, February 3, 2023

: Friday, February 3, 2023 Episode 9 : Friday, February 3, 2023

: Friday, February 3, 2023 Episode 10 : Friday, February 10, 2023

: Friday, February 10, 2023 Episode 11 : Friday, February 10, 2023

: Friday, February 10, 2023 Episode 12: Friday, February 10, 2023

'The Legend of Vox Machina' Season 2 Premiere Trailer