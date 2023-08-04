How to Watch ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Holly Ringland’s international best-selling novel “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” is coming off the pages and launching onto screens in a seven-part series on Prime Video Friday, Aug. 2. Starring Sigourney Weaver, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Asher Keddie, the Amazon Studios produced series will cover Alice Hart’s hard upbringing after moving in with her grandmother on her flower farm. You can watch The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

After losing her parents in a mysterious fire, 9-year-old Alice Hart moves in with her grandmother who owns and operates Thornfield Flower Farm. As she grows, Alice learns about the secrets that hide within her family and how to deal with grief after facing unimaginable tides through Australia’s backdrop.

Prime Video is releasing the first three episodes on Aug. 4 before weekly episodes follow, with the finale appearing on Sept. 1. The series is produced by the same people behind “Big Little Lies” and “Nine Perfect Strangers”

The emotional drama-thriller stars Sigourney Weaver as June Hart, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Alyla Browne as Alice Hart, and Asher Keddie as the librarian who wants to take care of Alice, Sally.

Can you watch ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ Series Premiere for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ Series Premiere Schedule

“The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” will premiere its first three episodes on Prime Video before coming out with weekly episodes every Friday until the finale on Sept. 1.

Episode 1 : Friday, August 4, 2023

: Friday, August 4, 2023 Episode 2 : Friday, August 4, 2023

: Friday, August 4, 2023 Episode 3 : Friday, August 4, 2023

: Friday, August 4, 2023 Episode 4 : Friday, August 11, 2023

: Friday, August 11, 2023 Episode 5 : Friday, August 18, 2023

: Friday, August 18, 2023 Episode 6 : Friday, August 25, 2023

: Friday, August 25, 2023 Episode 7: Friday, September 1, 2023

Can you watch ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ Series Premiere?

You can watch The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

