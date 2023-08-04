 Skip to Content
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Layne Gibbons

Holly Ringland’s international best-selling novel “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” is coming off the pages and launching onto screens in a seven-part series on Prime Video Friday, Aug. 2. Starring Sigourney Weaver, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Asher Keddie, the Amazon Studios produced series will cover Alice Hart’s hard upbringing after moving in with her grandmother on her flower farm. You can watch The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ Series Premiere

About ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ Series Premiere

After losing her parents in a mysterious fire, 9-year-old Alice Hart moves in with her grandmother who owns and operates Thornfield Flower Farm. As she grows, Alice learns about the secrets that hide within her family and how to deal with grief after facing unimaginable tides through Australia’s backdrop.

Prime Video is releasing the first three episodes on Aug. 4 before weekly episodes follow, with the finale appearing on Sept. 1. The series is produced by the same people behind “Big Little Lies” and “Nine Perfect Strangers

The emotional drama-thriller stars Sigourney Weaver as June Hart, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Alyla Browne as Alice Hart, and Asher Keddie as the librarian who wants to take care of Alice, Sally.

Can you watch ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ Series Premiere for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ Series Premiere Schedule

“The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” will premiere its first three episodes on Prime Video before coming out with weekly episodes every Friday until the finale on Sept. 1.

  • Episode 1: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Episode 2: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Episode 3: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Episode 4: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Episode 5: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Episode 6: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Episode 7: Friday, September 1, 2023

Can you watch ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ Series Premiere?

You can watch The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart: Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ Series Premiere Trailer

  • The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart: Season 1

    August 4, 2023

    After losing her parents to a mysterious fire, nine-year-old Alice Hart is raised by her grandmother June on a flower farm where she learns there are secrets within secrets. But years on, an unearthed betrayal sees Alice forced to face her past.

  • 30-Day Trial
    amazon.com

    Amazon Prime Video

    Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.

    The Prime Video interface shows content included with your subscription alongside the ad-supported Freevee library and some shows and movies you need to purchase, so be sure to double-check your selection before you watch.

    Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

    30-Day Trial
    $8.99 / month
    amazon.com
