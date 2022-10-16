How to Watch The ‘Magpie Murders’ Premiere on Amazon, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Everyone loves a whodunit, especially a British one. And that’s what you can expect from “Magpie Murders,” a six-part drama series that debuted in the U.K. earlier this year and heads to PBS this week, as part of the “Masterpiece” series. The show centers on a crime novelist who might be borrowing a little too closely from real, unsolved murders until his editor gets suspicious. The series debuts on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. ET, and you can stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

“Magpie Murders” is based on a novel and is also about a novelist. The original book was written by Anthony Horowitz and tells the story of editor Susan Ryeland and novelist Alan Conway, who writes popular novels about a detective named Atticus Pünd. Presented with an unfinished manuscript, Susan soon begins to suspect that the novels may not be so fictional after all.

In the six-part series, which played on Britbox in the U.K., Tim McMullan plays Alan and Lesley Manville portrays Susan. Also in the cast are “Game of Thrones” veteran Conleth Hill, Ian Lloyd Anderson, Matthew Beard, Alexandros Logothetis, and Pippa Haywood. Peter Cattaneo (best known for “The Full Monty”) is the director of all six episodes, while Horowitz adapted his own novel.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Two of these providers allow you to watch the “Magpie Murders” premiere using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV.

