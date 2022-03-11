 Skip to Content
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 Finale for Free on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

It is time to see how “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 4 wraps up for Midge and those connected to her. Two final episodes will release on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, March 11. Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial to Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 Finale

About ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Midge Maisel is a winner. With her endless charm and comedic quips, even the cynics have a hard time not laughing. It only takes a few moments of her dazzle to realize she is destined for greatness. Regardless of the obstacle, there’s little doubt that she’ll overcome it.

It’s not just about Midge, however. Susie (Alex Borstein) has expanded her business with the help of the hitmen who were supposed to kill her, yet have become her best friends. Joel (Michael Zegen) and Mei (Stephanie Hsu) are trying to figure out their relationship. Meanwhile, Abe (Tony Shalhoub) and Rose (Marin Hinkle) are exploring what’s next for them.

Episodes 7 and 8 are the final two episodes of Season 4, which will end Midge’s journey for the season. Most seasons have ended up with Midge taking a step back in her career and then spending the first episodes of the next season figuring out what to do next. Let’s hope Season 5 goes out with a bang. And if we know anything about Midge — it will be nothing short of marvelous.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

March 16, 2017

It’s 1958 Manhattan and Miriam “Midge” Maisel has everything she’s ever wanted - the perfect husband, kids, and Upper West Side apartment. But when her life suddenly takes a turn and Midge must start over, she discovers a previously unknown talent - one that will take her all the way from the comedy clubs of Greenwich Village to a spot on Johnny Carson’s couch.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream the Season 4 Finale of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ on Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Starting in the 2022 season, Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

Watch the Trailer for "Maisel" Season 4 and then Watch the Finale on Prime Video:

