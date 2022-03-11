How to Watch ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 Finale for Free on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Mobile

It is time to see how “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 4 wraps up for Midge and those connected to her. Two final episodes will release on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, March 11. Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial to Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 Finale

About ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Midge Maisel is a winner. With her endless charm and comedic quips, even the cynics have a hard time not laughing. It only takes a few moments of her dazzle to realize she is destined for greatness. Regardless of the obstacle, there’s little doubt that she’ll overcome it.

It’s not just about Midge, however. Susie (Alex Borstein) has expanded her business with the help of the hitmen who were supposed to kill her, yet have become her best friends. Joel (Michael Zegen) and Mei (Stephanie Hsu) are trying to figure out their relationship. Meanwhile, Abe (Tony Shalhoub) and Rose (Marin Hinkle) are exploring what’s next for them.

Episodes 7 and 8 are the final two episodes of Season 4, which will end Midge’s journey for the season. Most seasons have ended up with Midge taking a step back in her career and then spending the first episodes of the next season figuring out what to do next. Let’s hope Season 5 goes out with a bang. And if we know anything about Midge — it will be nothing short of marvelous.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream the Season 4 Finale of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ on Prime Video?

