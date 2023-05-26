How to Watch ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Series Finale for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

After five wonderful seasons, “ The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ” sadly comes to an end this week. It’s time to say goodbye to Midge Maisel and the characters and storyline that have entertained viewers for the past six years. This week, fans can stream the series finale and get the closure they need after a great run. The final episode of the series debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, May 26, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Series Finale

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 5 has followed Midge as she continues pursuing her career as a stand-up comedian. Though she’s faced many ups and downs as she’s tried to get there, she’s truly invested in her hopes and dreams and is desperate to make it happen. The show’s final season has featured many flash-forwards to the ’70s and ’80s, giving viewers a taste of what Midge’s career and life become years later.

Ahead of the series finale, few details are known. In Season 5 Episode 8, Midge’s appearance on the Gordon Ford show was a success. What else does the future hold for the comedian? Will the series end on a happy note? Tune in Friday to find out how Midge’s story comes to an end, and see what happens with the rest of the beloved characters.

Seasons 1 through 4 featured eight episodes each, but a ninth was added to Season 5, likely to properly tie up all of the loose ends. All five seasons are available to stream on-demand on Amazon Prime Video, so you can relive Midge’s journey before or after the finale.

