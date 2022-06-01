How to Watch “The Match” 2022: Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes & Josh Allen Live Without Cable

The latest edition of Capital One’s “The Match” is a dream foursome for any football fan. The old guard — Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers — take on the young guns — Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen — in a “shamble” format match for charity. Brady is currently 0-2 in his “The Match” appearances — can he finally get on the board? “The Match 6: Brady/Rodgers vs. Mahomes/Allen” tees off this Wednesday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT and you can watch with 50% OFF a Subscription to Sling TV.

How to Watch Capital One’s “The Match 6: Brady & Rodgers vs. Mahomes & Allen”

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

“The Match” will also be simulcast on truTV and HLN.

What is the Cheapest Way to Stream “The Match”?

The least expensive option to stream The Match is with Sling TV, which is offering 50% off your first month. With Sling TV, you will be able to watch TNT Sling Orange Plan. In addition to The Match, you can also watch every NHL and NBA Playoffs game when you sign-up.

At just $17.50 for your first month, Sling TV is cheaper than Hulu + Live TV ($70), fuboTV ($70), YouTube TV ($65), DIRECTV STREAM ($70).

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

About Capital One’s “The Match”

Six-time Sports Emmy Award winner Ernie Johnson will host the live telecast, alongside Hall of Famer Charles Barkley (himself 1-0 in “The Match” history), three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, 2008 Masters Champion Trevor Immelman, and veteran sports reporter Amanda Renner.

This year’s event will take place at the Wynn Las Vegas for the second time in a row, and viewers will be treated to unprecedented access to the players and action through open mics throughout the entire 12-hole competition.

Capital One’s The Match will follow a “shamble” format: All four golfers will tee off at each hole, and each team will select their best tee shot to play. From then on, golfers will play their own ball until they hole out, with the best golfer’s score determining the hole’s winning team. Rather than playing to further line each other’s pockets, the QBs will play to benefit Feeding America. To date, Capital One’s “The Match” has raised nearly $33 million for various organizations and has donated nearly 17 million meals to Feeding America.

How to Stream Capital One’s The Match for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch Capital One’s The Match live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options