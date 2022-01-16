How to Watch NFL Wild Card on Nickelodeon: San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys Live For Free Without Cable

The most anticipated NFL Wild Card game of the weekend is back - the NFL on Nickelodeon game.

This year’s contest will see the San Francisco 49ers travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys. Last year’s game was a success, as the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints played in the inaugural contest to rave reviews and a nice rating for the network. You can watch the game on Nickelodeon starting at 4:30pm, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch the NFL Wild Card on Nickelodeon:49ers vs. Cowboys

When: Sunday, January 16 at 4:30 PM ET

TV: Nickelodeon

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

Background

“The NFL on Nickelodeon” was designed with kids in mind — not just during the game’s broadcast, which will be invaded by Nickelodeon stalwarts like SpongeBob SquarePants, Logan Loud, and lots and lots of slime, but the commentary will be presented at a lower level for kids and families alike to learn about football and what they’re watching. Last year’s event starred Noah Eagle, son of NFL broadcaster Ian Eagle, former Seahawks and Vikings WR Nate Burleson, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, and Lex Lumpkin.

After the inaugural trial run between two relatively low-risk teams, the “Nick-cast” alternate broadcast returns to Nickelodeon with two of the NFL’s most storied franchises. The Niners and Cowboys, the dominant teams of decades past, may offer a great starting place for kids looking to learn more about the NFL. With current stars like Niners TE George Kittle and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and historical figures like Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, Ronnie Lott, Troy Aikman, Emmit Smith, and Michael Irvin, the broadcast will have a lot of history to pull from and can do great work in educating kids on the history of the NFL.

How to Stream NFL on Nickelodeon for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch NFL on Nickelodeon live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are Philo, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options