 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Nickelodeon

How to Watch ‘The Nickelodeon Slime Cup’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

Nickelodeon is planning its latest bit of slime-based programming, and this time it involves golf. “The Nickelodeon Slime Cup” is set to debut on Saturday, June 25, at 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon, as well as TeenNick and Nicktoons. From some of the production team behind the popular golf series “The Match,” the “Slime Cup” features an eclectic group of celebrities from the worlds of golf, football, pro wrestling, and Hollywood. You can stream it live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch “The Nickelodeon Slime Cup”

About “The Nickelodeon Slime Cup”

An hourlong special, the Slime Cup will feature four teams compromised of professional golfers as well as other famous folks. The match will be played on a “Nick-ified” golf course within a storied sporting venue, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Among those participating in the Slime Cup are golfers Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Lexi Thompson, and Jon Rahm, NFL stars Saquon Barkley and Justin Herbert, actor Terry Crews, WWE’s Nikki Bella, and several Nickelodeon stars, including Isaiah Crews, Kate Godfrey, Jaidyn Triplett, and Tyler Wladis.

Nickelodeon, for the last two years, has produced well-received slime-based simulcasts of NFL playoff games, and the network will broadcast another such game this season on Christmas Day. The Slime Cup will feature some familiar faces from those games, including announcers Noah Eagle, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, and Young Dylan.

Each hole on the course will recall popular Nickelodeon shows of the past.

How to Stream “The Nickelodeon Slime Cup” on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Nickelodeon Slime Cup” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Nickelodeon--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Nickelodeon + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Nickelodeon + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Nickelodeon + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Nickelodeon + 17 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Nickelodeon + 31 Top Cable Channels

Teaser for the Nickelodeon Slime Cup

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.