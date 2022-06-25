How to Watch ‘The Nickelodeon Slime Cup’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Nickelodeon is planning its latest bit of slime-based programming, and this time it involves golf. “The Nickelodeon Slime Cup” is set to debut on Saturday, June 25, at 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon, as well as TeenNick and Nicktoons. From some of the production team behind the popular golf series “The Match,” the “Slime Cup” features an eclectic group of celebrities from the worlds of golf, football, pro wrestling, and Hollywood. You can stream it live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

An hourlong special, the Slime Cup will feature four teams compromised of professional golfers as well as other famous folks. The match will be played on a “Nick-ified” golf course within a storied sporting venue, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Among those participating in the Slime Cup are golfers Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Lexi Thompson, and Jon Rahm, NFL stars Saquon Barkley and Justin Herbert, actor Terry Crews, WWE’s Nikki Bella, and several Nickelodeon stars, including Isaiah Crews, Kate Godfrey, Jaidyn Triplett, and Tyler Wladis.

Nickelodeon, for the last two years, has produced well-received slime-based simulcasts of NFL playoff games, and the network will broadcast another such game this season on Christmas Day. The Slime Cup will feature some familiar faces from those games, including announcers Noah Eagle, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, and Young Dylan.

Each hole on the course will recall popular Nickelodeon shows of the past.

