How to Watch the ‘Night Sky’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

When Irene (Sissy Spacek) and her husband Franklin (J.K. Simmons) found a portal to another world in their backyard, they knew their lives would never be the same. Awestruck by its majesty and captivated by its miraculous appearance, the two are burdened with the knowledge of what is waiting for them. When an enigmatic young man (Chai Hansen) enters Earth from the other side, their hand is forced. The first of eight episodes of “Night Sky” is set to premiere on Friday, May 20 and you can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Night Sky’

About ‘Night Sky’

A retired English teacher with fading health, Irene York’s attention turns more and more towards the strange chamber she and her husband discovered in their backyard. She and Franklin have guarded it ever since, and considered it something of a vacation getaway. Illuminated by the universe’s lunar eclipses, bright stars, meteor showers, and open star clusters, the last thing that they want is for their otherworldly oasis to be quarantined off by the government. “There’s a reason we were the ones who found this,” Irene says. “This is our riddle to solve.”

Franklin is less inclined to keep their backyard portal a secret for much longer. Their neighbors are growing suspicious of their midnight sojourns, and Franklin is concerned that their recent alien visitor may well be dangerous. Described as a show about mortality, love, and family dynamics, “Night Sky” is a new sci-fi series on Amazon Prime Video that explores the vastness of space and the morality of relationships in equal measure.

The series is available for streaming starting on May 20 and you can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Night Sky’?

Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV