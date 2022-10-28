How to Watch ‘The Northman’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Robert Eggers fans, this one is for you. Eggers’s stark, brutal, and visually spectacular film “The Northman” is coming to Prime Video on Friday, Oct. 28. As a boy, Amleth watched with his own eyes as his uncle betrayed and murdered his father, and took his wife for his own. Amleth swears an oath of vengeance, one that follows him down the years. Will he ever be able to satisfy his oath and claim justice for his father? Watch “The Northman” with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video to find out.

How to Watch ‘The Northman’

About ‘The Northman’

Amleth is a young prince when his father is killed and his mother is kidnapped by his uncle Fjölnir. When a seeress tells him that it is Odin’s will that he seeks revenge, Amleth poses as a slave and boards a ship headed for the settlement where Fjölnir was last seen.

After meeting a Slavic woman bound for the same destination aboard the ship, Amleth lands to find his mother has married his uncle, and the two have produced a son. He learns of a magical sword that will help aid his quest for vengeance, and must also grapple with the growing feelings he has for the Slavic woman Olga.

Soon, Amleth’s quest for vengeance comes to a head. He decides he would rather be with Olga and abandon his mission, as Olga is pregnant with twins that Amleth fathered. But after receiving another vision, Amleth must decide whether or not he will meet Fjölnir at the Gates of Hel for the fiery trial that will certainly leave one of them dead.

Can You Stream ‘The Northman’ For Free?

If you have not subscribed to Prime Video already, yes! Amazon offers new customers a 30 day free trial to Prime Video.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Northman’ on Prime Video?

Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.