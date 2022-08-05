How to Watch ‘The Outlaws’ Season 2 Premiere For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

After an exciting first season, the British crime comedy “The Outlaws” returns for Season 2. The new season has already debuted in the U.K., but this week, it will be available to stream in the U.S. and Canada, and other countries on Prime Video. All six episodes drop simultaneously when “The Outlaws” Season 2 premieres Friday, Aug. 5. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘The Outlaws’

About ‘The Outlaws’

The second season of “The Outlaws” picks up a few months after Season 1 left off. Viewers will catch up with the seven Outlaws, who come from all different backgrounds but unexpectedly teamed up over a few small crimes and money that didn’t belong to them. The trailer hints that they have grown closer since the first season.

In Season 2, the group still has to finish serving their community service sentences, but that quickly changes, due to the criminal underworld’s plans. The underworld now wants to seek revenge for all that happened in the Season 1 finale. Now, the Outlaws must work strategically to stay ahead of their enemies and try to make it out unscathed.

The Outlaws are played by Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Stephen Merchant, Christopher Walken, Eleanor Tomlinson, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, and Jessica Gunning.

