How to Watch ‘The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special’ Live Without Cable on May 14

“The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special,” features a reflection on Queen Elizabeth II’s life. The special airs tonight, May 14 on CBS. It’s also available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special’

When: Friday, May 14, 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

TV: CBS

On Demand: Paramount+

Queen Elizabeth II’s reign is admired in “The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special.” Former President Barack Obama and Sir Paul McCartney reflect on her life and her role. Others interviewed include photographer Mary McCartney, childhood friend Lady Anne Glenconner, CBS News contributor Tina Brown, royal commentator Wesley Kerr, and historian Amanda Foreman.

Gayle King is friends with Oprah Winfrey, who previously interviewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That special also aired on CBS in March.

The Queen’s reign is the longest-running in British history. In her 69 years and counting in this role, she has gone through many ups and downs. The 95-year-old recently lost her husband, Prince Philip, of 73 years. Obama tells King, “She is somebody who has seen the sweep of world history. She has seen every kind of crisis.”

Per the CBS press release, the special features “milestones of her journey from princess to Queen, her public and private challenges, her relationship with Prince Philip, the collapse of the fairy tale marriage of Diana and Charles, and her role as grandmother to the two boys Diana left behind after her tragic death in Paris.”

The release also notes some of the other challenges the Queen has faced throughout her life.“Her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle moved to California and are no longer working members of the royal family. They recently made allegations that The Palace did not support Meghan’s struggles with her mental health or protect them from a predatory press.”

In the interview, Paul McCartney shares that he’s had a connection to the Queen since he was 10 years old. He says, “I think the thing about the Queen is that she’s royal, so you look up to her, because she’s royal, but she’s very down to earth.”

How to Stream ‘The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special” Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special” live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

